Detectives investigating the serious assault and robbery on Saturday 22nd October in South Belfast, have arrested the man on suspicion of a number of offences including wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and robbery.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “While we have a male in custody in connection with this sinister and violent incident, we are still appealing for any witnesses to come forward. During the incident, which happened in an address on the Cromwell Road at around 7pm on Saturday, a woman in her 20’s was viciously assaulted and robbed. The victim suffered a stab wound above her left eye.

“The suspect stole the victim’s handbag containing a sum of money, credit card and passport. He made off in the direction of Lawrence Street. He is described as wearing a dark coloured hooded jacket, dark coloured jeans, trainers and dark coloured baseball cap.”

Detective Sergeant McCartan added: “We are particularly keen to speak to a male passer-by who stopped to offer assistance to the victim on Cromwell Road after the incident.

“Anyone with information can contact us on 101 quoting reference 127 22/10/22."

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/