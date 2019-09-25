£1 billion needed to fix Belfast flooding and drainage problems, warns NI Water boss

The growth of Belfast and the success of the City Deal designed to stimulate the economy could be at risk unless £1 billion is found to address water, flooding and drainage problems, the chairman of NI Water has said.

Dr Len O’Hagan, in a speech at the launch of NI Water’s draft strategy for 2021 to 2046, said “decisions” must be made to “maintain water services that one would expect in a healthy, western European economy.”

He added: “There are currently ninety-nine areas where new housing and businesses may be unable to get connected to our sewerage system throughout the province.

“Indeed, the growth of Belfast City, the primary economic engine of Northern Ireland, will struggle unless the £1bn investment in strategic drainage, under the Living with Water Programme, is supported. The City Deal risks not realising its full potential. Put bluntly, no drains means no cranes.”

Dr O’Hagan continued: “However, there is a window of opportunity to invest properly in our water and sewerage infrastructure. To remain fit for purpose, we calculate that the sum is £2.5bn, including £1bn to address used water, flooding and drainage problems in Belfast alone.

“Funding at this level will not solve all of the issues, but it will allow us to address 70% of our used water capacity problems whilst protecting drinking water and enhancing environmental protection.”

Meanwhile, the NI Water chairman said that “operationally, NI Water has never been in better shape.”

He added: “Over 2018/19 we have delivered record levels of drinking water, record low pollution incidents, our lowest ever levels of supply interruptions.”