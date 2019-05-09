£2.6m water main completed in Raloo

A new water main which will secure a water supply to 1,400 homes in the Raloo area has been completed at a cost of £2.6m, NI Water has stated.

The new Killylane main will also serve Castle Road.

Paul Davison, NI Water, outgoing mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Lindsay Millar and Gary McFadden, NI Water.

Paul Davison, NI Water’s project sponsor said: “We at NI Water are committed to improving the water supply infrastructure across Northern Ireland and are delighted to announce the completion of this major trunk main, which will improve the security of the water supply for many customers in the Larne area.

“This major scheme will provide a vital source of water, which will be especially important in supplementing increased demand in the area, particularly during future winter periods, summer droughts and/or emergency situations when the infrastructure may be particularly vulnerable.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers and local representatives for their patience and co-operation throughout the construction phase of the scheme.”

Work on the final phase started on site in October 2018 and was completed ahead of schedule in late April.

Lindsay Millar, outgoing mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, added: “I am delighted to visit Crosshill Service Reservoir to mark the completion of this major £2.6 million investment to improve the local water infrastructure.

“The council welcome the completion of this essential water scheme, which will greatly benefit the local community for years to come.”

The new main was laid in two phases from Castle Road/Castletown road along the Ballyfore Road and Crosshill Road to Crosshill Service Reservoir on Tureagh Road.

The development took place with the aim of improving the “resilience of the water supply in the area”.

Dawson WAM was the contractor for this major scheme.