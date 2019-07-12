21 photos from the Orange Order Twelfth of July parade through Ardoyne

Here are some photographs from the parade.

1. Orange Order parade through Ardoyne Damien "Dee" Fennell, a spokesman for the Greater Ardoyne Residents' Association pictured during the parade. Pacemaker other Buy a Photo

2. Orange Order parade through Ardoyne The Orange Order parade through Ardoyne passed off peacefully in Belfast. Pacemaker other Buy a Photo

3. Orange Order parade through Ardoyne The Orange Order parade through Ardoyne passed off peacefully. Pacemaker other Buy a Photo

4. Orange Order parade through Ardoyne The Orange Order parade through Ardoyne passed off peacefully. Pacemaker other Buy a Photo

View more