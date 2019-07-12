21 photos from the Orange Order Twelfth of July parade through Ardoyne The Orange Order Twelfth of July parade passed peacefully through the Ardoyne area of Belfast on Friday. Here are some photographs from the parade. 1. Orange Order parade through Ardoyne Damien "Dee" Fennell, a spokesman for the Greater Ardoyne Residents' Association pictured during the parade. Pacemaker other Buy a Photo 2. Orange Order parade through Ardoyne The Orange Order parade through Ardoyne passed off peacefully in Belfast. Pacemaker other Buy a Photo 3. Orange Order parade through Ardoyne The Orange Order parade through Ardoyne passed off peacefully. Pacemaker other Buy a Photo 4. Orange Order parade through Ardoyne The Orange Order parade through Ardoyne passed off peacefully. Pacemaker other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 6