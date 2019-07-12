Ardoyne parade passes peacefully.

21 photos from the Orange Order Twelfth of July parade through Ardoyne

The Orange Order Twelfth of July parade passed peacefully through the Ardoyne area of Belfast on Friday.

Here are some photographs from the parade.

Damien "Dee" Fennell, a spokesman for the Greater Ardoyne Residents' Association pictured during the parade.

1. Orange Order parade through Ardoyne

Damien "Dee" Fennell, a spokesman for the Greater Ardoyne Residents' Association pictured during the parade.
Pacemaker
The Orange Order parade through Ardoyne passed off peacefully in Belfast.

2. Orange Order parade through Ardoyne

Pacemaker
The Orange Order parade through Ardoyne passed off peacefully.

3. Orange Order parade through Ardoyne

Pacemaker
The Orange Order parade through Ardoyne passed off peacefully.

4. Orange Order parade through Ardoyne

Pacemaker
