A1 closed following collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The A1 dual carriageway has been closed following a collision today (Saturday, May 4). Police said the collision occurred on the northbound carriageway about a mile south of Loughbrickland. Police accident Diversions are in place. There are no further details at this time Derry & Strabane Election 19: 21 councillors elected with gains for the SDLP and breakthroughs for People Before Profit, Aontú and Alliance