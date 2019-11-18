‘Accidental’ fire at Larne MOT centre

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service responded to an incident at the Driver & Vehicle Testing Agency, Larne, this morning (Monday).

Two fire appliances from Larne station were tasked to the scene at Ballyboley Road at 8.36am.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a small fire in an electrical motor. The fire was out when firefighters arrived.

“Firefighters isolated gas and electrical points and advice was given.

“The cause of the fire was accidental and the incident was dealt with by 09:10am.”