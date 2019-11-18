After large blaze, ‘violence and destruction’ at NI site condemned

A fire which destroyed vehicles at a Co Armagh travellers’ site has been condemned.

The blaze started on Sunday evening at the Travellers Site at Legahory in Craigavon.

It is understood at least one abandoned trailer was set on fire.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd condemned the ‘violence and destruction’ in the Legahory area of Craigavon last night.

Mr O’Dowd said: “The violence and destruction witnessed last night is totally unacceptable and we can only be thankful no one was seriously injured or killed.

“I would appeal for calm and for anyone with information about those involved to go to the PSNI.”