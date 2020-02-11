Air Ambulance NI saves Co Tyrone’s father’s life

The daughter of a Co Tyrone man who was involved in a serious road traffic collision, resulting in critical injuries, is now fundraising for Air Ambulance NI, which helped save his life.

Two years ago, Peter Kelly from Cookstown was driving to his local shop when he collided with a van in Lissan.

The collision was so violent the engine and gear box were ripped from the then 46-year-old’s car and the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland, was tasked to the scene via the charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (Air Ambulance NI) Helicopter.

Peter suffered severe abdominal injuries to his spleen and bowel and multiple broken bones across his spine, pelvis, arms, legs and ribs meaning that the HEMS team of Dr. Campbell Brown and paramedic Phil Hay had to administer crucial medical treatment at the site of the accident.

Despite the adverse weather conditions of heavy rain and poor light, they induced a coma at the scene to give Peter the best chance before bringing him to Royal Victoria Hospital.

Following the accident, Peter spent one week in Intensive Care, one week in the High Dependency Unit and a further two weeks on a general ward.

He was then transferred to Musgrave Park Hospital for a further five months. Throughout his time in hospital, Peter had numerous operations and intensive physiotherapy to overcome his extensive injuries.

While he still has no recollection of the accident, he is making great strides in his recovery and is glad to be back at home.

Speaking about the accident and Air Ambulance NI’s involvement, Peter’s daughter, Erin said: “You never expect something like this to happen to your family and until it does you don’t realise how critical the air ambulance service is. Until the accident I wasn’t aware that it is a charity and depends on public donations.

‘‘We were told by doctors at the Royal Victoria Hospital that without the interventions made at scene by the HEMS team, my dad wouldn’t have survived. The fact that he is still here and is able to watch my daughter, his first grandchild, grow up is amazing and we’re so grateful to Air Ambulance NI.”

Erin works for BPR Contact Furniture in Dungannon which has chosen Air Ambulance NI as their Charity of the Year for 2020. Throughout the year they will be organising fundraising events to help raise money and awareness for the charity.

Kerry Anderson, Air Ambulance NI, said: ‘‘As a charity, we depend on public donations to continue to provide this service for everyone in Northern Ireland. Accidents like Peter’s go to show how vital it is.”