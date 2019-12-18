All welcome at free Christmas Day dinners across Northern Ireland

The organiser of a free community Christmas dinner in Whitehead says that everyone is welcome at their event on December 25 this year – even if they “have money in the bank”.

Noel McKee, from Whitehead Methodist Church, is one of dozens of people from across NI organising similar events on the Christmas Day.

“We have a wee band coming for entertainment and everyone is welcome,” Noel told the News Letter. “It is not just for those who might be homeless at this time of year. You are also welcome if you are too ill to cook or if you are a family who have just got to that stage of staring at each other on Christmas Day. If you have money in the bank you are still welcome, it doesn’t matter. It is about your mental health as much as anything else. For some people this is their only human contact for the day.”

The following are similar free dinner events on Christmas Day. Please call in advance to confirm times, availability of places and possible dietary and transport options.

• Whitehead Methodist Church, 2 Balmoral Ave, Carrickfergus BT38 9QA, tel 07926361201

• Common Grounds Café, 12-24 University Ave, Belfast BT7 1GY. tel 028 9023 8443

• Bengal Brasserie, 455 Ormeau Road, Belfast BT7 3GQ, tel 028 9064 7516

• Lurgan Bowling Pavilion, Lurgan Park, tel 07540118905

• The Hub, Cookstown, 14 Burn Rd, BT80 8DN, tel 02886 763398

• First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church, Meeting St, BT45 6BN, tel: 07895 973 956

• St MacNissi’s Parish Centre Station Rd, Randalstown, Antrim BT41 2AE 028 9447 2103

• Ardess Parish Church, The Fountain Centre, 58 Drumwhinney Road, Kesh, Co Fermanagh, BT93 1SD, tel 07871 754695 or 07921 399874

• Gateway Club, Newry, 20 Kilmorey St, BT34 2DE, tel 07783 671217

• An Riocht Gaelic club, 10 Dunaval Rd, Kilkeel, BT34 4JT, tel 028 417 63681

• Crossfire Trust, 95 Darkley Rd, Keady, Co Armagh BT60 3AY, tel 028 3753 1636

• Sitar Indian Restaurant, Carlingford Marina, Co. Louth, tel +353 42 934 9860