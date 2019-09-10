Anger over ‘elaborate hoax’ at Carrick supermarket

Elected representatives have condemned an “elaborate hoax” which sparked a rush hour security alert in Carrick town centre yesterday evening.

Police received a report of a suspicious object found at Tesco which had to be evacuated at teatime while an examination was carried out.

A road had to be closed at the junction with Davys Street and Irish Quarter West.

The security alert was declared an “elaborate hoax” at 9.00 pm.

Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart said he hoped the incident was “nothing sinister” and he urged the local community to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1485 of 09/09/19.

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson stated: “I am angry that a hoax of this nature has happened disrupting people and their lives.”

PSNI Inspector Rory Bradley said: “I would like to thank the local community for their patience while we worked to keep them safe. I would also appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone with information that could assist us in our investigation to contact officers in Carrickfergus on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1485 09/09/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”