Appeal for info after van and tractor collision

PSNI in Craigavon are appealing for information after a crash involving a tractor and a white Citroen on Saturday morning.

The PSNI Craigavon Facebook page posted a photograph of the aftermath of the crash.

“This was the scene north bound on the A1 between Drumsallagh Road and Greenan Road around 11:15am on Saturday,” an officer wrote.

“The other vehicle involved was a white Citroën van. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries.”

Appealing for information, the PSNI Craigavon officer added: “If you were on the A1 at that time, witnessed the collision, or saw either vehicle prior to the collision or have dash cam footage of it, please get in touch.

“The incident number is 483 of 04/05/19.”