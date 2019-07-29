Appeal for missing NI man

A missing NI man has not been seen for almost a week, say the PSNI.

The family of 38-year-old John Ross Ewing and the police are ‘seriously worried about him’.

John Ross Ewing who has gone missing

Police revealed that Mr Ewing has not been seen since Tuesday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “His family and ourselves are seriously worried about him, and need your help in finding him.

“If you know where John is, or have seen him or been in contact with him since Tuesday, please contact us immediately on 101.

“The reference number is 1823 of today, 27/07/19.

“He is from Portadown but could be anywhere by now. Please share,”