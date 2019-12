Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of 17-year-old Ahmed Ibrahim Salah.

A post on PSNI Facebook says Ahmed is described as being around 5ft 8ins tall, of a medium build with black hair and brown eyes.

The post adds that he was last seen around 4pm on December 6.

"If you have seen Ahmed, please contact police quoting reference number 156 of 07/12/19," adds the post.