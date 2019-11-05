Appeal to find missing James (Jim) Lewis - last seen on November 1

Police are appealing for help in finding missing 58-year-old James (Jim) Lewis.

Jim, who had lived in the Donaghadee area, was last seen at Holywood train halt on November 1 at 01.30.

Jim Lewis - PSNI Facebook

He had been wearing a grey thermal top, grey jogging bottoms, skecher trainers, a flat cap and a blue snood.

He has also been carrying plastic shopping bags.

In a post on PSNI Facebook, officers say that Jim "now has a beard and longer hair in contract to the picture".

They ask the public to contact Newtownards PSNI on 101 and quote reference 1471 of 04/11/2019 with any information.