Police are appealing for information about missing 15-year-old Cliodhna Wilson.

Cliodhna, who is 5ft 4ins tall with dirty fair hair and highlights also has brown eyes.

Missing Cliodhna Wilson

Cliodhna was last seen in west Belfast wearing pyjamas, black converse trainers and a grey puffer jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 with reference number 278 23/11/19.