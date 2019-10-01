Armed police deployed after man 'pours petrol on himself' outside the Houses of Parliament

Armed police are responding to an incident outside the Houses of Parliament believed to involve a man who, according to eye witnesses, has poured petrol over himself.

"Man next to me at Parliament’s carriage gates appears to have poured (what smells like) petrol on himself," Tweeted Conservative M.P. Huw Merriman.

"Incredibly brave response from police, who are now helping him."

A spokesperson for London's Metropolitan Police confirmed a man had been detained.

"A man was detained in #Parliament Square #Westminster at approx. 10:45hrs today after dousing himself with what appeared to be a flammable liquid.

"No injuries.

"London Ambulance Service are on scene and he is currently being assessed."