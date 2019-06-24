Ballymena crash victim Shymol Thomas was ‘one in a million’ say friends

A 37-year-old nurse who died in a road collision in Ballymena has been named locally as Shymol Thomas.

The married mother of three was travelling as a front-seat passenger in a red Toyota Yaris that collided with a black Volkswagen Passat on Friday evening.

The Yaris driver was critically injured while two rear-seat passengers suffered lesser injuries.

Mrs Thomas was a member of the Malayalee Community of Antrim Parish, which traditionally originates from the India.

A member of the community published a photo tribute on social media. “We lost an amazing friend!” they said. “Shymol was the most motivated and dedicated person we know, she always poured her heart into everything she done and was truly one in a million. A tribute to our Shymol ... your eternal candle still burns bright!”.

Dozens of friends posted similar messages of condolences and tribute.

Ballymena DUP Alderman Audrey Wales told the News Letter: “Our thoughts and prayers certainly go to her family at this time and to the others who were injured in the accident.”

Police said the collision took place on the Crankill Road in Ballymena on Friday at 6.40pm.

The two male occupants of the Passat were taken to hospital but have since been treated and released.

Police appealed for witnesses on tel 101, quoting reference 1558 21/06/19.