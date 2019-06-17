Ballymena Show goes from strength to strength

Approximately 1,000 sheep were entered for this year’s Ballymens Show with over 200 beef and dairy cattle also participating. These are both record entry figures for the event.

The sheep section was marked by first-time classes for the Dutch Spotted breed. This is yet another production option for flockowners here in Northern Ireland as they strive to remain competitive in a world where consumers have a fast expanding array of choice when it comes to the meats they choose to eat.

Georgina Mulligan holds the Ile de France Champion, exhibited by 'Edward Adamson, at Ballymena Show 2019. She was joined by the judge of this year's Ile de France classes Trevor Boyd

Admittedly, the name is a bit of a give-away: Dutch Spotted sheep do have their origins in the Netherlands. The breed was first registered in Amsterdam back in 1880. The sheep are noted for their durability and ability to perform well at grass.

But it was a traditional breed that held sway in the Ballymena show rings this year. The Supreme Inter-Breed Championship was awarded to Ballymoney Suffolk breeder Jason Watson with a hogget ewe.

“She is home bred and is just over one year old now,” Jason explained.

“She did very well for us at Balmoral and will go to the ram for this first tome this autumn.”

Sammy Clyde with the Inter-Breed Beef Champion at Ballymena Show 2019 - Clydevalley Osaka

Meanwhile in the cattle rings, the Supreme Championship of the Show came down to a ‘shoot out’ between the inter-breed beef and dairy champions.

Ballymena is renowned for its commitment to hosting an overarching award, which reflects the best dairy and beef genetics entered for the show. This year’s dairy champion was the Holstein third calver, Robinwood Atwood Vicky. The cow is owned by the Henry family from Ballymoney. She calved in February of this year and is currently giving 55L of milk per day. The inter-breed dairy judge, John Gilmore from Ayrshire, described his champion as an excellent example of the Holstein breed.

In the final class of the day Victory was up against the beef inter breed champion – the choice Limousin heifer, Clydevalley Osaka. She is owned by the Clyde family, from Templepatrick. Beef inter-breed judge, Gareth Behan from Port Laoise described the 11-month old heifer as a breeding animal with tremendous potential.

But it was to be the Holstein cow’s day. Both inter-breed judges agreed that Vicky just had the edge on the younger Limousin heifer. But, be in no doubt, Osaka will have plenty of future opportunities to confirm all her undoubted potential.

Jason Watson with the Sheep Inter-Breed Champion at Ballymena Show 2019

Heavy rain failed to dampen the spirts of the large crowds attending this year’s Ballymena Show. Adding to the attraction was the inaugural hosting of the event at its new home – Ballymena mart and surrounding lands.

“It looks like we are here to stay,” confirmed show committee member Randal Hayes

“The development of a new road was a key reason for us leaving our former home at Ballymena Show Grounds

“The crowds at this year’s event have been tremendous. We want to build on this for the future.”

Declan Ward, from Dungiven, holds the halter of Brookfields Rosheen. The Salers' heifer is owned by B & P O'Kane from Dungiven. She performed well at this year's Ballymena Show

RESULTS

SHEEP SECTION

Inter-breed Champion: J Watson; Reserve: H Dickey

NISA Ewe Qualifiers: 1: J Harbinson; 2: E McAllister

Young Handlers’ competition: 1st: V Ferguson; 2nd: J Wells

Suffolk Cheviot classes - Champion: P Donnelly; Reserve: J Alexander

Jonny Lyons, from Coleraine with his Ayrshire heifer Craigtown Irene 190 at Ballymena Show 2019

Yearling ewe class - 1st: J Alexander; 2nd: J Alexander

Ewe - 2yo and upwards - 1st: P Donnelly; 2nd: J Alexander

Suffolk classes - Champion: RC & JC Watson; Reserve: S & W Tait

Group of three class - 1st: S & W Tait; 2nd: RC & JC Watson

Pairs’ class - hoggets - 1st: RC & JC Watson; 2nd: A McNeilly

Pairs’ class – lambs - 1st: S & W Tait; 2nd: RC & JC Watson

Zwartbles classes - Champion: J Owens; Reserve: E Anderson

Group of three class - 1st: E Anderson; 2nd: J Owens

Ewe lamb class - 1st: J Owens; 2nd: E Andwerson

Ram lamb class - 1st: E Anderson; 2nd: J Owens

Gimmer class - 1st: J Owens; 2nd: A Kennedy

Senior ewe class - 1st: E Anderson; 2nd: J Owens

Beltex classes - Champion: E McAllister; Reserve: E McAllister

Group of three class - 1st: E McAllister; 2nd: J & M Harbinson

Ewe lamb class - 1st: D Brown; 2nd: J & M Harbinson

Yearling ewe class - 1st: E McAllister; 2nd: D Brown

Aged ewe class - 1st: E McAllister; 2nd: J & M Harbison

Ram lamb class - 1st: E McAllister; 2nd: J & M Harbison

Yearling ram class - 1st: E McAllister; 2nd: D Brown

Aged ram class - 1st: J Ferguson

Spotted Dutch classes - Champion: L Campbell; Reserve: L Campbell

Ewe lamb class - 1st: L Campbell; 2nd: A Park

Yearling ewe class - 1st: L Campbell; 2nd: E Allen

Aged ewe class - 1st: L Campbell; 2nd: A Park

Ram lamb class - 1st: L Campbell; 2nd: L Campbell

Yearling ram class - 1st: L Campbell; 2nd: Adamson & Son

Aged ram class - 1st: L Campbell

Ile de France classes - Champion: E Adamson; Reserve: R Milligan

Group of three class - 1st: D Mullligan; 2nd: E Adamson

Pair of hoggets class - 1st: E Adamson; 2nd: D Mulligan

Pair of lambs class - 1st: D Mulligan; 2nd: R Milligan

Ewe lamb class - 1st: D Mulligan; 2nd: R Milligan

Yearling ewe class - 1st: E Adamson; 2nd: D Mulligan

Aged ewe class - 1st: E Adamson; 2nd: D Mulligan

Ram lamb class - 1st: R Milligan; 2nd; D Mulligan

Yearling ram class - 1st: G Mulligan; 2nd: R Milligan

Aged ram class - 1st: E Adamson; 2nd: R Milligan

Rouge classes - Champion: J & M Harbinson; Reserve: A & J Graham

Group of three class - 1st: A & J Graham; 2nd: J Tannahill

Pair of hoggets’ class - 1st: A & J Graham; 2nd: J & M Harbinson

Pair of lambs’ class - 1st: A & J Graham; 2nd: J Tannahill

Ewe lamb class - 1st: A & J Graham; 2nd: J Tannahill

Yeraling ewe class - 1st: A & J graham; 2nd: J & M Harbinson

Aged ewe class - 1st: J & M Harbinson; 2nd: J Tannahill

Ram lamb class - 1st: J & M Harbinson; 2nd: A & J Graham

Yeraling ram class - 1st: J & M Harbinson; 2nd: J & M Harbinson

Swaledale classes - Champion: E Haughey; Reserve: D McClintock

Group of three class - 1st: E Haughey; 2nd: D McClintock

Ewe lamb class - 1st: E Haughey; 2nd: E Haughey

Yearling ewe class - 1st: E Haughey; 2nd: J Blaney

Aged ewe class - 1st: E Haughey; 2nd: E Haughey

Ram lamb class - 1st: E Haughey; 2nd: J Blaney

Aged ram class - 1st: E Haughey; 2nd: D McClintock

Yearling ram class - 1st; J Blaney

North Country Cheviot classes - Champion: A & P McNeill; Reserve: A & P McNeill

Group of three class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: J Graham

Pair of hoggets’ class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: J Graham

Pair of lambs class - 1st: J Graham; 2nd: A & J Carson

Ewe lamb class - 1st: J Graham; 2nd: A Armstrong

Yearling ewe class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: J Graham

Aged ewe class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: A & J Carson

Ram lamb class - 1st: J Graham; 2nd: A & P McNeill

Yearling ram class - 1st: J Graham; 2nd: A & P McNeill

Aged ram class - 1st: A & P McNeill

Blue Texel classes - Champion: Knox family; Reserve: Knox family

Ewe lamb class - 1st: A Shortt; 2nd: E Hamilton

Yearling ewe class - 1st: Knox family; 2nd: E Hamilton

Aged ewe class - 1st: A & J Carson; 2nd: E Hamilton

Ram lamb class - 1st: E Hamilton; 2nd: A & J Carson

Yearling ram class - 1st: Knox family; 2nd: C Calvert

Aged ram class - 1st: Knox family

Texel classes - Champion: A Gault; Reserve: C & M Mullan

Group of three class - 1st: C & M Mullan; 2nd: J Adams

Pair of hoggets’ class - 1st: C & M Mullan; 2nd: J Adams

Pair of lambs’ class - 1st: A Gault; 2nd: A Kennedy

Ewe lamb class - 1st: A Kennedy; 2nd: A Gault

Yearling ewe clas - 1st: C & M Mullan; 2nd: A Gault

Aged ewe class - 1st: A Gault; 2nd: A Kennedy

Ram lamb class - 1st: S McNeilly; 2nd: P Boyd

Yearling ram class - 1st: A Gault; 2nd: C & M Mullan

Aged ram class - 1st: A Gault; 2nd: D Warwick

Lanark Blackface classes - Champion: G Crawford; Reserve: G Wallace

Group of three class - 1st: G Wallace; 2nd: D Lennox

Pair of lambs’ class - 1st: D Lennox; 2nd: A Adams

Ewe lamb class - 1st: D Lennox; 2nd: McLenaghan family

Yearling ewe class - 1st: G Crawford; 2nd: D Lennox

Shorn yearling ewe class - 1st: G Wallace; 2nd: A McFarland

Aged ewe class - 1st: G Wallace; 2nd: D Lennox

Ram lamb class - 1st: D Lennox; 2nd; D Lennox

Yearling ram class - 1st: J Loughery; 2nd: G Wallace

Aged ram class - 1st: G Wallace; 2nd: A McFarland

Dorset classes - Champion: S Wilson; Reserve: S Knox

Group of three class - 1st: T Wright; 2nd: S Knox

Pair of hoggets’ class - 1st; T Wright

Pair of lambs’ class - 1st: T Wright; 2nd: S Knox

Ewe lamb class - 1st: S Wilson; 2nd: T Wright

Yearling ewe class - 1st: S Knox; 2nd: T Wright

Aged ewe class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: S Wilson

Ram lamb class - 1st: S Knox; 2nd: T Wright

Yearling ram class - 1st: A Moore; 2nd: A Kennedy

Old ram class - 1st: T McConaghie

Rare breed classes - Champion: E Adamson; Reserve: G McClenaghan

Ram class - 1st: E Adamson; 2nd: G McClenaghan

Jacob classes - Champion: J McGrath; Reserve: J McGrath

Ewe lamb class - 1st: G Freeburn; 2nd: J McGrath

Yearling ewe class - 1st: J McGrath; 2nd: C Scullion

Aged ewe class - 1st: G Freeburn; 2nd: J McGrath

Ram lamb class - 1st: J McGrath; 2nd: C Martin

Yearling ram class - 1st: J McGrath; 2nd: G Freeburn

Aged ram class - 1st: A Parker; 2nd: J McGrath

Hamshire Down classes - Champion: J Wells; Reserve: J Wells

Group of three class - 1st: J Wells

Ewe lamb class - 1st: J Wells; 2nd: J Wells

Aged ewe class - 1st: J Wells

Ram class - 1st: J Wells

Perth Blackface classes - Champion: S Adams; Reserve: G & I Watson

Group of three class - 1st: G & I Watson; 2nd: S Adams

Pair of hogs’ class - 1st: G & I Watson; 2nd: J Adams

Pair of lambs’ class - 1st: S Adams; 2nd: J Hunter

Ewe lamb class - 1st: G & I Watson; 2nd: J Hunter

Yearling ewe class - 1st: M Smyth; 2nd: J Adams

Two year old ewe class - 1st: G & I Watson; 2nd: P McEvoy

Three year old ewe class - 1st: S Adams; 2nd: P McEvoy

Ram lamb class - 1st: S Adams; 2nd: A Knox

Yearling ram class - 1st: AB Carson; 2nd: S Adams

Two year old ram class - 1st: S & C Harkin; 2nd: G & I Watson

Three year old ram class - 1st: Mayfair Bf; 2nd: Mayfair Bf

Kerryhill classes - Champion: J McClintock; Reserve: R McConnell

Group of three class - 1st: R McConnell; 2nd: D Wylie

Ewe lamb class - 1st: R McConnell; 2nd: J McClintock

Hogget class - 1st: J McClintock; 2nd: R McConnell

Aged ewe class - 1st: D Wylie; 2nd: R McConnell

Ram lamb class - 1st: D Wylie; 2nd: J Stewart

Ram class - 1st: A McConnell; 2nd: J McClintock

Blue-Faced Leicester classes - Champion: G & J Loughery; Reserve: J Adams & Sons

Group of three class - 1st: G & J Loughery; 2nd: J Adams & Sons

Pair of lambs’ class - 1st: G & J Loughery; 2nd: I Montgomery

Ewe lamb class - 1st: G & J Loughery; 2nd: I Montgomery

Aged ewe class - 1st: J Adams & Sons; 2nd: G & J Loughery

Yearling ewe class - 1st: G & J Loughery; 2nd: M Wright

Ram lamb class - 1st: G & J Loughery; 2nd: M Wright

Ram class - 1st: G & J Loughery; 2nd: McCormick Bros

Mule classes - Champion: I Montgomery; Reserve: M Wright

Ewe lamb class - 1st: I Montgomery; 2nd: M Wright

Hogget class - 1st: M Wright; 2nd: M Wright

Aged ewe class - 1st: M Wright; 2nd: H Henry

Greyface classes - Champion: J Adams; Reserve: P Donnelly

Yearling ewe class - 1st: P Donnelly

Aged ewe class - 1st: J Adams; 2nd: H Henry

Border Leicester classes - Champion: H Dickie; Reserve: S Wallace

Group of three class - 1st: H Dickie; 2nd: S Wallace

Pair of hoggets’ class - 1st: H Dickie

Pair of lambs’ class - 1st: S Wallace

Ewe lamb class - 1st: S Wallace; 2nd: Hydebank College

Yearling ewe class - 1st: H Dickie

Aged ewe class - 1st: H Dickie; 2nd: S Wallace

Ram lamb class: - 1st: H Dickie; 2nd: S Wallace

Yearling ram class - 1st: H Dickie; 2nd: H Dickie

Aged ram class - 1st: H Dickie; 2nd: H Dickie

OVERALL CATTLE SECTION

Supreme Cattle Champion: Henry Family; Reserve: R Clyde

Inter-breed Supreme Junior Champion: JCB Commercials; Reserve: Slatabogie Holsteins

DAIRY SECTION

Inter-breed Dairy Champion: T Henry; Reserve: T Henry

Interbreed dairy Heifer in Milk Champion: Henry family; Reserve: McLean family

Pairs Champion: Henry family; Reserve: McLean family

Group of three Champion: Henry family; Reserve: McLean family

Junior Dairy Champion: Slatabogie Holsteins; Reserve: J King

Best Dairy Young Handler: J King; Reserve: H Orr

Dairy Handler 13 – 19yo class - 1st: H Orr

Dairy Handler 8 – 12yo class - 1st: J King; 2nd: J Gregg

Holstein classes - Champion: McLean family; Reserve: Henry family

Junior Champion: McLean family

Pairs’ class - 1st: Mclean family; 2nd: Henry family

Production class - 1st: McLean family; 2nd: D & A Wallace

Third calver plus class - 1st: Mclean family; 2nd: Henry family

Second calver class - 1st: McLean family; 2nd: D & A Wallace

Heifer in milk class - 1st: McLean family; 2nd: G & W Wallace

Heifer in calf class - 1st: Henry family

Senior heifer class - 1st: McLean family; 2nd: Henry family

Junior heifer class - 1st: Slatabogie Holsteins; 2nd: J S & JK Lyons

Coloured Dairy classes - Champion: Henry family; Reserve: J King

Pairs’ class - 1st: J King

Cow in milk class - 1st: Henry family

Heifer in milk class - 1st: J King

Heifer – less than 10 months old - 1st: J King; 2nd: The Gregg family

Irish Moiled classes - Champion: B O’Kane; Reserve: N & M Moilies

Junior Champion: B O’Kane; Reserve: N & M Moilies

Junior heifer class - 1st: A Bloomer; 2nd: A Bloomer

Junior bull class - 1st: N & M Moilies; 2nd: R Boyle

Intermediate heifer class - 1st: B O’Kane; 2nd: M Reid

Intermediate bull class - 1st: B O’Kane

Senior cow class - 1st: B O’Kane; 2nd: B O’Kane

Senior bull class - 1st: V McKeown

Ayrshire classes - Champion: M Hunter; Reserve: J Suffern

Pairs’ class - 1st: J Suffern; 2nd: M Hunter

Cow in milk – 3rd lactation - 1st: M Hunter; 2nd: J Suffern

Cow in milk – 2nd lactation - 1st: T Gordon

Heifer in milk class - 1st: J Hunter; 2nd: T Gordon

Heifer in calf class - 1st: JS & JK Lyons; 2nd: J King

Junior heifer class - 1st: J King; 2nd: J King

Production class - 1st: M Hunter; 2nd: J Suffern

BEEF SECTION

Overall Beef Champion: R Clyde; Reserve: C & D McKee

Open Pairs Champion: P Campbell

Junior Beef class - 1st: JCB Commercials; 2nd; JCB Commercials

Best Beef Young Handler: K Diamond; Reserve: A Woodside

Young handler class 13 to 19yo - 1st: K Diamond; 2nd: M Murdock

Young handler class 8 to 12yo - 1st: A Woodside

Galloway classes - Champion: B Moorhead; Reserve: R Creith

Heifer class - 1st: B Moorhead; 2nd: R Creith

Bull class - 1st: R Creith; 2nd: B Moorhead

Salers classes - Champion: C & A Kennedy; Reserve: Maginn & Sons

Pairs’ class - 1st: P Kane; 2nd: Maginn & Sons

Bull class - 1st: C & A Kennedy; 2nd: P Kane

Senior heifer class - 1st: Maginn & Sons; 2nd: P Kane

Junior heifer class - 1st: Maginn & Sons; 2nd: P Kane

Beef Shorthorn classes - Champion: J Allen; Reserve: J Allen

Young Handlers’ class - 1st: Master Ben King

Calf class - 1st: J Allen

Cow class - 1st: J Allen

Hereford classes - Champion: S Cherry; Reserve: A Shaw

Best Irish bred Hereford: S Cherry

Open Pairs’ class - 1st: S Cherry; 2nd: U Shaw

Calf class - 1st: S Cherry; 2nd: U Shaw

Heifer class - 1st: A Shaw; 2nd: M Murdock

Heifer in calf class - 1st: B Mawhinney

Cow class - 1st: S Cherry; 2nd: M Murdock

Traditional Breed classes - Champion: A Pearson; Reserve: M Murdock

Senior cow class - 1st: M Murdock; 2nd: A Pearson

Bull class - 1st: A Pearson

Dexter classes - Champion: J McCullough; Reserve: M Bloomer

Calf class - 1st: J McCullough; 2nd: R Lavery

Junior cow class - 1st: R McCalmont; 2nd: J McCullough

Senior cow class - 1st: J McCullough; 2nd: M Bloomer

Bull class - 1st: M Bloomer; 2nd: R Lavery

Limousin classes - Champion: R Clyde; Reserve: J Alexander

Allam Trophy: R Clyde

Pairs’ class - 1st: J Alexander; 2nd: M & K Diamond

Calf class - 1st: M & K Diamond

Junior bull class - 1st: J Alexander; 2nd: R Clyde

Senior bull class - 1st: J Alexander

Yearling heifer class - 1st: R Clyde; 2nd: M & K Diamond

Heifer born in 2017 - 1st: J Alexander; 2nd: P Campbell

Cow class - 1st: W & P Campbell

Commercial classes - Champion: C & D McKee; Reserve: JCB Commercials

Animal – 1 yo and over - 1st: C & D McKee; 2nd: JCB Commercials

Animal under 1yo - 1st: JCB Commercials; 2nd: PJ & S O’Kane

Simmental classes - Champion: J N Glasgow; Reserve: J N Glasgow

Pairs’ class - 1st: J Henderson; 2nd: J N Glasgow

Calf class - 1st: J N Glasgow

Junior bull class - 1st: J N Glasgow; 2nd: J N Glasgow

Heifer class - 1st: R Boyd

Senior heifer class - 1st: J Henderson; 2nd: J Henderson

Charolais classes - Champion: H Heron; Reserve: H Heron

Cow class - 1st: H Heron

Blonde classes - Champion: Johnston Farms; Reserve: Moneyscalp Blondes

Pairs’ class - 1st: Blonde classes; 2nd: Moneyscalp Blondes

Yearling heifer class - 1st: Moneyscalp Blondes; 2nd: Johnston Farms

Senior heifer class - 1st: Moneyscalp Blondes

Cow class - 1st: Johnston Farms

Calf class - 1st: Johnston Farms

British Blue classes - Champion: JCB Commercials

Heifer class - 1st: JCB Commercials.