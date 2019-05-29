Ballymoney saddened by sudden death of well-known businessman

Ballymoney has been shocked and saddened by the sudden death of well-known local businessman

Samuel Alexander Mullan.

The centre of the County Antrim town came to a standstill as his funeral cortege passed through, with businesses closing as a mark of respect and many people lining the Main Street.

Mr Mullan was the owner of Molly’s Bar and Restaurant, a long-established and popular business

named after his daughter Molly.

Tributes included that of local Ballymoney councillor Darryl Wilson, who said he had known Sammy Mullan for many years.

“He always had time to stop for a chat, an absolute gentleman”, he said.

He added that there was a sense of shock and sadness in the town.

On a post on social media, Mr Mullan’s daughter Molly said that the family had been overwhelmed by the turn out for the funeral and by the many messages, cards and support throughout a very difficult time.

Mr Mullan’s funeral service was held at his home with the cortege making its way through Main

Street in Ballymoney and past Molly’s Bar and Restaurant en route to Roselawn Crematorium.

The local businessman is survived by his wife Shelly, son Lee, daughter Molly, daughter-in-law

Janice and grandchildren Rose and J.J.

Donations in lieu of flowers were encouraged to MS Society and funeral arrangements were carried out by Ivan Murdock and Sons, Coleraine.