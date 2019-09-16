Bank of Ireland are headline sponsors

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society has announced that Bank of Ireland will once again be the principal sponsor of the Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships.

Following on from the success of last year’s event, the Society is delighted to host the prestigious show and sale for the second year in a row, at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

The event will include a wide selection of beef championship showing classes, calf classes, calf young handlers, sheep showing classes, championships and sheep young handlers during the day; culminating with the ever popular auction in the evening.

Rhonda Geary, RUAS Operations Director commented: “We are very much looking forward to hosting the Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships for the second year, following the success of last year’s event. We are once again extremely grateful to have the generous financial support of Bank of Ireland. Their continued support has enabled us to grow and develop this prestigious event.”

Ian Sheppard, NI Managing Director, Bank of Ireland, added: “We are very pleased to partner with The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society once again to host this prestigious show and sale. The local beef and sheep industry plays such a vital part in the local economy and we are proud to help farmers and food producers grow and strengthen their businesses for future generations.”

The Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships will take place on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Lisburn, with showing commencing at 11am and the Auction from 6pm. To keep up to date with news about the event visit beefandlamb.org.uk or find them on Facebook and Twitter.