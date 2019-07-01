Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 1st July 2019 ''Battle of the Somme Commemoration in Belfast ''The Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme, in which Officers, Non-Commissioned Officers and Men of the 36th (Ulster) Division, the 16th (Irish) Division and other forces made the supreme sacrifice, is commemorated at the Cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance, Belfast City Hall grounds.''Nigel Dodds a wreath laying ceremony to mark the Battle of the Somme in the grounds of Belfast City Hall.''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

