Birth of Royal Baby confirmed - Their Royal Highness The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan are parents

It's a boy

Here's the Buckingham Palace statement in full:

The birth of the Royal baby has been announced

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs.

"The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz.

"The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The name of the baby, which is seventh in line to the throne, will be announced at a later date.

The duke and duchess's Instagram account @SussexRoyal also announced the birth saying: "It's a boy! Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to announce the birth of their child."