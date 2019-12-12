Black Santa goes contactless for charity

This year, Black Santa is going contactless, allowing people to make a donation with just the tap of a card, when he takes up his fundraising post on the steps of St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast, on Monday.

This is Dean Stephen Forde’s second Christmas as Black Santa and the 43rd annual sit out for charities, which began in 1976 by Dean Sammy Crooks.

Dean Forde said: “It is the giving of so many people to Black Santa which, for me, makes the days before Christmas very special. Some will give bundles of notes, wrapped up in a rubber band. Others will dig deep into their pocket for their last penny or pound coin....To me, this is ministry which matters. This is love incarnate.’’

This year Black Santa also has some special items for sale, including a unique Black Santa beanie hat.

Black Santa will be on the steps of St Anne’s Cathedral every day until Christmas Eve (with the exception of Sunday December 22).