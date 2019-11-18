Blaze which destroyed two caravans at NI site branded arson by firefighters

A fire which destroyed two caravans at a Co Armagh travellers’ site has been branded as arson.

The blaze started early this morning (Monday) at the Travellers Site at Legahory in Craigavon.

Fire in Craigavon

It is understood at least two caravans were destroyed.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd condemned the ‘violence and destruction’ in the Legahory area of Craigavon last night.

Mr O’Dowd said: “The violence and destruction witnessed last night is totally unacceptable and we can only be thankful no one was seriously injured or killed.

“I would appeal for calm and for anyone with information about those involved to go to the PSNI.”

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call at 7.01am to Legahory Court, Craigavon.

One Fire Appliance from Lurgan Fire Station attended the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters attended a fire at two abandoned mobile caravans in Legahory Court, this morning.

“The caravans were well alight when Firefighters arrived, and they used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“The cause of the fire has been determined as deliberate. The incident was under control by 7.28am.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police in Craigavon received reports of two caravans on fire in the Enniskeen area at around 7am on Monday 18th November.

“The fires were extinguished by NIFRS personnel and there were no reports of any injuries.

“Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fires is ongoing and officers would ask anyone with information to contact them in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 277 18/11/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”