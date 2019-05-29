Body found: Search for missing person ends in tragedy

The search for a missing person in north Belfast has ended in tragedy after volunteers from the Community Rescue Service (CRS) discovered a body.

According to a post on the Community Rescue Service Belfast District Facebook page, the person's body was discovered in the area yesterday afternoon.

Under the heading "Sad news for another family", the post said: "From early Tuesday morning CRS volunteers were deployed to the North Belfast area to search for a high-risk missing person who had been missing from home for some time. Searches were carried out across a wide area involving CRS and police.

"CRS volunteers were assisted by Lowland Rescue Search dog Tess. LR Dogs are trained and deployed through a joint working arrangement with our colleagues in Search And Rescue Dog Association - SARDA Ireland North.

"We regret to inform you that on the afternoon of Tuesday, CRS volunteers discovered a body believed to be that of the missing person. The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend their deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased."

The News Letter has contacted the PSNI for comment.