The PSNI has launched an investigation after the body of a man was found in a river on Thursday.

The man's body was discovered in the River Bann, Coleraine, Co. Londonderry.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was discovered in the River Bann, Coleraine today Thursday 31 October.

"A post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death."

There are no further details at this time.