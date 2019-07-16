Body recovered from N.I. river in search for missing person

A body has been recovered from a Northern Ireland river during a search for a missing person.

The body was recovered from the River Bush near Stranocum, Co. Antrim on Tuesday morning

The Community Rescue Service (C.R.S.) was involved in the operation. (Library image)

"Police are investigating the sudden death of a man whose body was found in a river in the Stranocum area on Tuesday morning," confirmed the P.S.N.I.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage and a post-mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death."

The Community Rescue Service (C.R.S.) were involved in the search and assisted with the recovery of the body from the river.