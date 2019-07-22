Boy, 17, who died after crash on Sunday is named

A 17-year-old who died following a crash in Co Tyrone on Sunday evening has been named.

Ryan Mahoney, from Augher, died following the two-vehicle collision on the Clanabogan Road in Omagh.

The teenager was a passenger in a black Audi which was struck in a head on collision with a white Mercedes at around 8.25pm last night, Sunday 21 July.

Three other people, a male and two females, who were in the Audi were taken to hospital along with the female driver of the other vehicle. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening at present.

Mr Mahoney’s former school, St Ciaran’s College in Ballygawley, have expressed sadness following his sudden death.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the school said: “All at St Ciaran’s deeply regret the sad news of the untimely passing of our former pupil Ryan Mahoney and offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends. St Ciaran, pray for him.”

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley said: “News that a seventeen-year-old had died in a collision on the Clannabogan Road in Omagh had shocked the local community.

“Hopefully the other people injured in this incident can make a full recovery as soon as possible.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the young man who died at this sad time.”

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said: “People in Omagh are devastated today. There’s a real sense of shock in the community after people woke up to the tragic news that a young man lost his life in a car crash on the Clanabogan Road last night.

“To lose a young man with so much to give to his family and his community in these circumstances is absolutely heartbreaking. My thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time. I know the whole community will offer them our support in the days and weeks ahead.