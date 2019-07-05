Brooke Jackson: N.I. school pays tribute to 'wonderful' former student

The former school of a 19 year-old woman killed in a road traffic collision in Northern Ireland has described her as a "wonderful student".

Brooke Jackson, a former pupil at Priory Integrated College, Holywood, Co. Down, died almost three weeks after she was involved in a serious road traffic collision near Bangor on Sunday June 16.

Brooke, along with three other young women, was hospitalised but she sadly passed away in hospital earlier this week.

"On behalf of the Priory community, we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Brooke Jackson, whose passing was announced on Thursday," read the school's tribute to Brooke.

"Brooke was a wonderful student, who was very popular with students and staff. Her sudden loss will be felt deeply by all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brooke’s family and friends at this very sad time.

"So also you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you.’ (John 16 v22)," added the school.

