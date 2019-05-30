Burst water main causes shortages in Belfast city centre

A burst water main in Belfast has caused an interruption to the water supply for some city centre businesses.

A spokesperson from NI Water said: “NI Water is dealing with a burst water main on Royal Avenue.

“Staff are at the site and emergency repair work will begin on the main as soon as possible.

“Rezoning (bringing water from other water networks) is currently taking place and efforts are being made to have cars that are parked at the location of the burst removed.

“Real time updates will be available on our website at www.niwater.com as this work progresses. We would like to thank affected customers for their patience and assure them that we are working as quickly as possible to complete this repair.”