Calls made to celebrate a 'safe Halloween' - after NIFRS called to 127 incidents last year

Group Commander Gerry Lennon is calling on the community to not engage in deliberate fire setting this Halloween, and to also make themselves aware of any potential fire hazards while celebrating

In this short message he advises people to enjoy dressing up - but to stay away from any possible ignition source.

He said last year fire fighters were called out to 127 incidents - "and half of those were deliberate fires".

He said this had the effect of limiting resources to other incidents - reducing danger to life, property and the environment.