Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Portadown this evening (Monday, September 9).

There is significant rush hour traffic disruption at the approach road coming off the Northway towards the M12 close to the Carn Roundabout.

According to witnesses one vehicle had overturned and was on its roof.

Police are redirecting traffic away from the scene with ambulance and fire crews also in attendance.

There are no further details at this stage