Charities’ meat-free fundraisers ‘a kick for the farming industry’

A Northern Ireland woman who has raised tens of thousands of pounds for cancer research has blasted charities for promoting ‘meat-free’ challenges.

Libby Clark has been involved in various fundraising events for both Macmillan and Cancer Research, but said she would never donate a penny again after they urged people to give up meat for a month.

She claimed that the stance taken by the charities is a “kick for the farming industry”.

The Magheralin woman, 47, posted on her Facebook page: “Can’t actually believe I’m writing this ... but not one penny will I ever donate to these charities again, and believe me, with the support of many, when I have been fundraising I have handed over tens of thousands of pounds.

“So disappointed in both of them and what can only be seen as another kick for the farming industry.

“Ironic that both recommend a healthy diet including meat and dairy, especially when you are suffering from cancer.”

Her post continues: “Farmers are some of the most truly generous and kind people that I know.

“They do not deserve campaigns such as these, talk about biting the hand that feeds you.

“Anyhow I wish both of these charities well with their work, and I have contacted them to voice my opinion and ask them to rethink.

“I would suggest if you have an interest in farming you do the same. Plenty of other charities out there who I will support – it has to work both ways.

“Shame on you Macmillan and Cancer Research.”

A spokesperson for Macmillan Cancer said that the campaign was not “aimed at encouraging people to go meat-free forever” and that they were “really disappointed” that people felt they couldn’t support their work because of the challenge.

The charity’s Rachel Murphy said: “We’re very sorry this fundraising challenge has upset people in the farming community. This was never our intention.

“As a charity funded almost entirely by the public, we’re extremely grateful for the generous support we’ve had over many years from people in rural and farming communities across Northern Ireland.

“Without their fantastic support we wouldn’t have been there for so many people with cancer when they needed us.”

She added: “All feedback on our new events is being considered ... and we’re grateful to those who have taken time to share their thoughts.”

Meanwhile, Cancer Research also said that their Veg Pledge campaign was a “short-term fundraising” one which challenged people to go vegetarian or vegan for one month.

The charity’s head of marketing services, Sarah Pickersgill, said: “For anyone that decides to take part, our focus is encouraging them to get sponsorship and raise money for life-saving research.

“Veg Pledge is one of many fundraising campaigns we run throughout the year, and these initiatives are vital in helping to fund our life-saving work.”