Child rushed to hospital after road collision

A child has been rushed to hospital after a road traffic collision on the Springfield Road in Belfast.

The road has been closed and police are advising motorists to seek alternative routes.

The collision happened shortly before 4.35pm.

An ambulance service spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) received a 999 call at 16:35 on Friday, January 3 following reports of a road traffic incident on Springfield Roadd involving a vehicle and child.

“NIAS despatched a rapid response paramedic and an emergency crew to the scene.

“The HEMS team was also tasked to the incident, responding by car.”

The spokesperson continued: “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the patient was transported to the nearby Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Motorists are advised that the Springfield Road in Belfast is closed due to a road traffic collision. The road is closed at the top of Whiterock Road and at the top of Monagh Bypass. Diversions are in place. Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route, if possible.”