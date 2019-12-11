Climate policy must support ‘net zero’ ambitions

As world leaders and climate ambassadors continue to discuss the need for urgent climate action at COP25, the NFU is calling for the next Government to develop a climate policy that empowers farmers to reach their ambition of net zero agriculture by 2040.

In its General Election Manifesto, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has emphasised the crucial role the future government has to play in creating a policy environment that incentivises farm businesses to reduce their impact on our climate and collectively work towards net zero agriculture.

NFU President Minette Batters said: “British farmers are already producing some of the most sustainable food in the world and we want to do even more. But we cannot achieve net zero without government investment.

“Any measures farmers take towards net zero will require investment and significant changes, and we need the future government to create policy which ensures these steps are not only right for the environment, but right for our businesses too. With the appropriate research and a range of incentives to help farmers improve productive efficiency, increase carbon capture and boost renewable energy, we can build on our work producing high quality, sustainable food for the nation.

“British farmers are part of the solution to the climate crisis. We have a huge opportunity in this country to be pioneers in climate-friendly food production – we have the ambition, we just need the right policy to support us.”

Here in Northern Ireland, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) says farmers and their farm businesses must be considered part of the solution when it comes to tackling climate change. UFU president, Ivor Ferguson said: “Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a huge challenge for agriculture in Northern Ireland. But we are up for it. There have already been gains with the dairy sector reducing its carbon intensity by 30 per cent since 1990.

“Productive and efficient agriculture needs to be recognised as part of the solution.” The UFU says it is crucial that in its bid to tackle climate change the UK does not export food production, and as a result emissions, to countries with lower environmental standards or ambition to tackle this important issue.

“Hindering domestic food production is not the way to address climate change. In the UK, 65 per cent of farmland is best suited to grazing animals. The extensive nature of grass based farming in Northern Ireland means we are already largely green by nature. Grass-fed suckler herds help to manage many habitats and produce a quality product from land that is unable to produce other crops. Grassland, farmland hedges and trees are also crucial for carbon sequestration,” said Mr Ferguson.