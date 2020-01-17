Co Armagh murder victim is named locally as Nathan Gibson

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man, named locally as Nathan Gibson, was discovered badly beaten in Co Armagh.

It is understood paramedics worked on Mr Gibson as he lay on the side of the road in central Craigavon last night but were unable to save his life.

Forensic teams probe murder scene

Several people have paid tribute to the 25-year-old father of one who was from the Craigavon area.

Detective Inspector Miller said: "Detectives from PSNI Major Investigations Team have commenced a murder investigation following the death of a 25-year-old man in the Lake Road area of Craigavon last night, Thursday 16th January.

"A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"A Post Mortem will be carried out in due course.

Forensic teams probe murder scene

"As we carry out our inquiries it is envisaged there will be some disruption to residents and motorists on the Lake Road, Clonmeen areas."

The Lurgan-bound part of the dual carriageway on Lake Road from the roundabout at the entrance to the new South Lakes Leisure Centre has been closed to traffic.

Diversions are in place.

It is understood areas between Clonmeen and part of Craigavon City Park have been sealed off as forensic scientists comb the area.

Police at scene of murder in Craigavon

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said: "This is extremely alarming news coming from Lake Road this morning.

"My first thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.

"I cannot begin to imagine the hurt and distress that they are feeling at this difficult time.

"Craigavon Lakes is an extremely popular destination for walkers and so this will be particularly alarming for many of them that this could occur in such a publicly exposed place.

Police have cordoned off part of Lake Road, Craigavon

"I will continue to liaise with police to ensure that no stone is left unturned to get to the bottom of this alarming development."

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart expressed 'shock' at the death.

“This is obviously a very sad situation for the family of the deceased man and my thoughts are with them at this time. A young life cut off in its prime.

"The police should be commended once again for the speed with which they have moved with the investigation. They should be given the space to conduct their work.

"It is shocking to wake up to the news that another life has been needlessly taken. I appeal to anyone with information to contact the police via the 101 non emergency number or anonymously on the confidential phone number.”



Cllr Margaret Tinsley said: “This is devastating news that a young life has been ended in this way. My thoughts are with the family of the young man as they come to terms with such a loss. The local community are in shock and I have asked the police to increase their visibility to restore confidence once again. I too would encourage anyone with any information to come forward to the PSNI.”

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden said: "This is shocking news. My thoughts and prayers are with this young man's family and friends.

Police at scene of murder in Craigavon

"Whatever the circumstances, this type of behaviour is totally unacceptable," said Cllr McAlinden.

SDLP Upper Bann MLA, Dolores Kelly said: “This is the latest in a string of sudden deaths in the Upper Bann area. As a Policing Board member, I will be liaising with the PSNI to ensure the police presence in the area is escalated so people across the community feel safe in their homes."

SDLP Cllr Thomas Larkham said: “The entire community is in shock following the sudden death of a local man in the early hours of this morning. I have been on the ground engaging with the local community this morning and they are very saddened to hear this. It is just the last news people expected to wake up to.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man at this very difficult time.

“I would encourage anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual in the area on Thursday night, to come forward as soon as possible.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said: "The murder of this young man on the Lakes Road in central Craigavon will be devastating for his family and friends. It is they who will have to carry the grief and we must all be mindful not to speculate as to the reasons behind this terrible and pointless act. Instead we must temper our commentary to ensure we do not create more hurt for the family beyond what they are suffering from now.

"In conversations with the PSNI it is clear that they are looking at all aspects of this crime and are presently investigating three sites and have increased patrols to reassure the local population. The arrest of an individual is significant but again speculation on social media could undermine the investigation and any charges that may be brought so I appeal for people to be mindful of what they post.

"It is only right and proper that anyone who has any information about this serious crime contacts the PSNI to ensure the investigation can be progressed at pace for the families sake."

Police at scene of murder in Craigavon