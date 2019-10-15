Coastguard scrambled to N.I. beach after reports of man in sea - no trace found after major search

Coastguard teams from Northern Ireland and an Irish coastguard helicopter were scrambled to the scene of a reported incident of a man entering the water at a Northern Ireland beach on Monday evening.

The Kilkeel Coastguard Rescue Team was tasked to the scene by the Belfast Coastguard Operations Centre at 7:49pm after reports a male had entered the water on Kilkeel Beach.

Despite the reports of a man entering the water the coastguard could not find anyone there when they arrived at the scene.

A major search was conducted by the Kilkeel R.N.L.I; Newcastlle R.N.L.I.; Rescue 116; Portaferry Coastguard Rescue Team, P.S.N.I. and Newcastle Coastguard.

"If you know of anyone missing or you yourself was swimming in the beach yesterday evening between 1700 and 2000 please get in contact with Belfast Coastguard on 02891463933," wrote Kilkeel Coastguard Rescue Team on social media.