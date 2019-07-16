Col Robin Charley took pay cut to fight communists in Korea

Tributes have been paid to Col Robin Charley MBE, the chairman of the Somme Heritage Centre who requested a demotion in order to fight communist China in Korea.

The Somme Association and Somme Museum said that it was “with deep sadness” that it heard the news of the peaceful passing on Monday, in the Somme Nursing Home, of Col Charley, aged 95.

The former Royal Ulster Rifles officer had been the Chairman of the Somme Heritage Centre in Ards for many years and had been instrumental in the formation of the Somme Museum,” the association said. “Our deepest sympathies go to his three daughters and wider family circle at this sad time.”

Col Charley was born in Dunmurry in 1924 and was educated at Elm Park Prep School at Killylea in Co Armagh, Cheltenham College and Queen’s University Belfast.

After enlisting into the Royal Ulster Rifles in 1943, he served in Europe, Palestine and then in Korea during the Korean War from 1950-53.

“It was while stationed in Palestine that Robin heard the Royal Ulster Rifles were heading to Korea,” said Mrs Carol Walker MBE, director of the Somme Association.

“At this point in Col Charley’s career he held the rank of Captain and was acting as a General’s ADC (Aide-de-Camp) but not wanting to miss out he volunteered to go.”

When the Somme Museum interviewed him about his experiences in the Korean War he recalled “that there was no further vacancy for a Captain and all ranks were filled but I didn’t want to miss out and I wanted to go with the men so I agreed to drop from the rank of Captain to the rank of Lieutenant and took a pay cut.”

Ms Walker added: “Everyone that knew Col Charley had experienced at one time or other his fun side and this was shown on one occasion while in Korea. Robin ‘borrowed’ a trailer with supplies for 100 men from a US supply dump, signing the invoice ‘Mickey Mouse’.”

Once following heavy fighting in Korea, she said, an order was given to withdraw at night. “He remembered stepping aside on a narrow path to allow Korean porters to pass but later realised they were in fact Chinese Volunteers. “Surrounded by Chinese and in the middle of a fight Robin reflected that he felt outside himself, almost as an observer and not worried at all even though it was the most desperate place to be in. He said ‘It was extraordinary’.”

He later married Janet and had three daughters Jane, Catherine and Elizabeth. He took up a role in the Royal Ulster Rifles Museum, the Order of St John and then in the early 1990’s became a Trustee and Honorary Treasurer of the new Somme Association.