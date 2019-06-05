Colin McGarry tragedy: fiancée’s heartfelt tribute to ‘her love and life’

The fiancée of a north Belfast man who died after falling from a hotel balcony in Spain has described him as her love and her life.

Devastated Gail McMillan posted the heartfelt tribute to Colin McGarry on her Facebook page.

Mr McGarry, 48, died in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Calle Gerona area of Benidorm.

Expressing her shock and sadness at the tragic news of her finance’s death, Ms McMillan posted: “My love, my life, I can’t believe this. You were taken from me before your time. I love you I always have and I always will. Till you hold me in your arms again sleep tight my angel.”

Many other tributes have been paid to the north Belfast man on social media.

One friend described him as “a big gentleman”, while another said Mr McGarry was “one of life’s good guys”.

It is understood The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is assisting the family with bringing Mr McGarry’s remains home - something which could take several days.