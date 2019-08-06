Colin Nevin: Gay Pride can only borrow the rainbow symbol from God

I am certain that thousands of Christians across Northern Ireland were disconcerted by Saturday’s increasingly decadent Gay Pride parade and other celebrations in support of the LGBT+ lifestyle in our capital city, largely paid for by public money.

This year there were even Christians marching wearing tee-shirts emblazoned with ‘Christians at Pride’ in a heart-shaped logo in seeming support of it all.

There is a 'rainbow' reference in the Bible where in Rev 4:4 we read of One sitting on a throne in heaven and it says 'there was a rainbow around the throne.'

I must say as a Christian who has put his past LGBT involvement behind him now many years, I am concerned at how much society is now openly embracing the LGBT agenda compared to the days when I was growing up when such things were never mentioned.

I have recently stopped shopping at a major branded supermarket chain because they print their support of LGBT issues on their receipts for all customers to imbibe whilst Christians are largely being silenced or marginalised on the issue in many walks of public life.

When I first did a talk entitled ‘The Man in White’ dressed in white to symbolise how the atoning blood of Jesus Christ can cleanse even the vilest of sinners white as snow, it was to bring hope to individuals caught up in this deceptive lifestyle, as I know from personal experience that Jesus (Yeshua) is the only One Who can truly free a person from this practice that God forbids.

The Bible gives all such great hope and the book of Revelation is full of examples of God’s redeemed triumphantly arrayed in white before Him and all those who overcome He “will not blot out his name from the Book of Life, but I will confess his name before My Father and before His angels.” (Rev.3:5.)

This will be the ultimate ‘rainbow celebration’ where all the redeemed will be clothed in white by the blood of the Lamb, including former homosexuals and transsexuals.

The Gay Pride movement may try to steal the rainbow as a symbol, but at best they can only borrow it, for ultimately it is God’s, as we can see from this beautiful description of heaven.

We must not give up on sharing the Gospel to all in this darkening world, which alone can diminish gay ‘pride.’