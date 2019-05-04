Collision involving pedestrian Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A road in County Fermanagh was closed last night (Friday, May 3) following a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The Dernawilt Road, Ballagh, was closed near the junction with the Ballagh crossroads due to the incident. Police accident The road has now reopened. There are no further details at present. Derry & Strabane Election 19: 21 councillors elected with gains for the SDLP and breakthroughs for People Before Profit, Aontú and Alliance