Concern as patient walks out of Bluestone Unit, Craigavon

Family and staff are concerned for a patient who has walked out of a Craigavon Hospital unit."

Posting a photo of Mr Gerald Graham, the PSNI said it needs the public's help to find him."

Gerald Graham

"Yesterday he walked out of the Bluestone unit in Craigavon Hospital around 15.35.

"His family and staff are concerned about his well being.

"He is 5' 8'' tall, stocky build with ginger short hair.

"If you know him, please tell him to get in touch. If you see him – please contact us on 101 – ref 1232 14/10/2019."