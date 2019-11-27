Concern at new 500 house development close to top NI hospital

Plans for a further 500 new houses close to Craigavon Area Hospital have met with objections from local residents.

Michael Hannath has applied for permission to build the homes on lands east of Bracken Lodge/Lisnisky Lane in Portadown.

However, on top of the 12 official objections submitted to the Planning Service, Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said he has also received complaints about the project.

The proposal is to build ‘approximately 500 dwellings and crèche’ and use an existing access to Bracken Lodge and a proposed new access approximately 40m south of No. 20 Lisnisky Lane.

According to the Planning Service the Department for Infrastructure has approved the outline planning permission, ‘subject to conditions’.

This application is a continuation of the original plan that has been started already on Lisnisky lane.

One of the main issues with the new development is traffic congestion, particular because of its proximity to the hospital.

Some residents feel that already, with the existing housing, there is significant traffic congestion in the area, particularly at peak times.

There were other issues in relation to how local facilities could absorb the increase in people, including schools and doctors’ surgeries.

Mr Beattie said: “I raised concerns about the infrastructure, hospital access and will local schools have capacity for the increase in young families in this area.

“It seems the roads agency are happy with the congestion that it causes as it is localised to certain times frames.

“But for those that live in the area, particularly Kernan Hill Manor, this is becoming a daily issue just to get out of the estate,” said the Ulster Unionist MLA.

“I have met with both Michael Hannath and roads agency on this issue on a number of occasions,” he said.

Mr Hannath was contacted but there was no response at the time of going to press.