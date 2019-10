The PSNI have issued a missing persons alert after a young Co Armagh girl failed to return home.

Lana Harrison was last seen yesterday evening around 6pm and did not return home to Craigavon.

The PSNI have issued a photo which they said is an old one and Lana 'currently has blonde hair'.

In a message to the young girl, they said: "Lana - please get in touch."

They added: "If you are friends with Lana - please advise her to get in touch,or let us know where she is."