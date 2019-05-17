Convicted INLA killer Martin McElkerney in 'critical' condition after shooting incident at Milltown Cemetery

A former INLA leader who was jailed for the murder of a soldier and two schoolboys is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting incident at the republican plot at Milltown Cemetery yesterday.

It is understood Martin McElkerney, 57, is receiving treatment for serious head injuries in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

A spokesman for the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust described his condition as "critical".

According to media reports, McElkerney was found near the INLA burial plot and a hundgun was lying nearby.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers were called to a shooting incident at the cemetery yesterday afternoon.

"A man was taken to hospital following the incident and remains in a critical condition," he said.

"A suspected firearm has been recovered from the scene and at this stage police are not seeking any other persons in relation to the incident."

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said: "We received a 999 call at 13.55 on Thursday 16 May. NIAS despatched two emergency crews to the scene. The charity Air Ambulance was also despatched to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast."

In 1987 McElkerney was sentenced to life in prison for his part in a botched bomb attack at the Divis Flats complex in west Belfast in September 1982 which claimed the lives of 11-year-old Kevin Valliday, his friend Stephen Bennett, 14, and 20-year-old Lance Bombardier Kevin Waller.

In 1999 he was among the first INLA prisoners to be released under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.