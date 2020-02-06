Coronavirus NI: suspected case of deadly coronavirus in baby boy in NI hospital

Tests are being carried out to determine whether a Northern Ireland mother and her young baby boy have been infected with the deadly coronavirus.

Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry followed an emergency protocol after the mother and the six month old baby boy presented with symptoms consistent with the deadly virus on Thursday.

It is understood the mother and child had recently returned to the city after visiting Hong Kong.

It remains unclear whether the mother and her child have tested negative or if they are still waiting for test results.

A spokesperson for the Western Health and Social Care Trust said all services at the hospital were functioning as normal.

"Currently no cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Northern Ireland.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening.

"You should not be concerned.

"The UK Chief Medical Officers have assessed that the risk to the public is moderate.

"All our hospital services continue to operate as normal.

A statement released by the Public Health Agency NI read:

“The Public Health Agency is continuing to work with partners across the UK including Public Health England and our local Health Trusts on this issue.

“As part of this, the health service here is monitoring for any potential cases of novel Coronavirus.

“A helpline has been established for anyone in Northern Ireland who has travelled to China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and Macau in the past 14 days.

“The helpline number is 0300 200 7885.

“We are not providing a running commentary on numbers of suspected cases in Northern Ireland.

“We will not be commenting on numbers of people being screened, and we cannot comment on any individual cases.

The Department of Health and Social Care will publish UK-wide updates at 2pm on www.gov.uk/coronavirus every day until further notice.

“This is an evolving situation and we will provide updates and further guidance as required.”

At the time of publishing, there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland.