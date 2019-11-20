Could you be the next Karen Patterson or Noel Thompson?

Do you have ‘‘the energy, creativity and commitment’’ to present Good Morning Ulster? If so, BBC NI would like to hear from you.

BBC NI is seeking two new presenters to host the popular breakfast news programme, one of the most important radio shows produced by BBC Northern Ireland, with a reach of one in five of the population and a reputation for setting the day’s news agenda.

The job opportunities come after it was announced earlier this month that Noel Thompson and Karen Patterson are stepping down from their roles as presenters on Good Morning Ulster in the new year, whilst Wendy Austin and Seamus McKee are also leaving their positions.

The roles of senior lead presenter, which have been advertised in online recruitment websites, state the BBC is looking for ‘‘an engaging, editorially confident news presenter’’, with a ‘‘combination of warmth, rigour and authority on air whilst also being calm and collected in a breaking news environment.’’

It adds the candidate should be ‘‘just as at home interviewing the First Minister and Deputy First Minister as the cast of Love Island,’’ and further that ‘‘chemistry and rapport with your co-presenter is absolutely vital.’’

The broadcaster stipulated presenters should be ‘‘confident and competent’’ on radio and television and be able to conduct live interviews with a wide range of contributors; ‘‘from correspondents, politicians and decision makers to ordinary people affected by the news.’’

Key requirements for the posts also include a ‘‘hunger for a good story, strong editorial instincts, and a knowledge of media law’’, whilst ‘charisma and authenticity and on air presence’’ are also vital.

The salary for the positions has not been disclosed, but the BBC said the presenters will work four staggered days from five o’clock in the morning until lunchtime four days per week.

Applications should be submitted by November 25, 2019.