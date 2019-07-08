Council: We have contingency plan for Portadown bonfire... but won’t say what it is

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has said it is preparing “contingency measures” to deal with a potential problem bonfire, but refused to say what they are.

It comes after the South Ulster Housing Association sent a letter to residents – reportedly all in the Redmanville/Corcrain area of Portadown – advising them a bonfire posed a “serious health and safety risk” .

It said accomodation was available at Armagh City Youth Hostel on the night of the 10th, when the fire was expected to be lit.

The council said it is working with “statutory agencies, including NIFRS and the PSNI, to ensure contingency measures are in place to protect people and property” – but failed to elaborate on what that means when asked today.