Council worker suffers facial burns after lorry catches fire

A council worker suffered facial burns after a lorry caught fire during an incident this morning.

The member of staff of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council was taken to hospital with facial injuries after the incident at the Mall in Armagh this morning (Friday).

Fire in Amagh

It is understood the man had been working on cleaning the streets when the lorry, which was parked on the pavement, went on fire.

A council spokesperson said: “We can confirm an incident occurred this morning (Friday 21 June) at approximately 7.00am in Armagh, where a council street cleansing vehicle caught fire.

"The NI Fire and Rescue Service attended and swiftly dealt with the incident. The vehicle has been recovered and a clean-up operation is underway.

“A member of staff sustained minor injuries and was taken to Craigavon A&E Department for treatment, and was later discharged from hospital.

"We would like to thank our council staff and the NI Fire and Rescue Service for their prompt response. The council is currently investigating the incident.”

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a call just before 7am this morning to a lorry on fire at The Mall West, Armagh.

“Two fire appliances from Armagh station attended the incident. Crews dealt with the fire using breathing apparatus and hose reel jet.

“The cause of the fire was determined as accidental. A male involved in the incident sustained superficial burns to his face.

“The incident was dealt with at 07.12am.”