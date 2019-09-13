County Down collection centre accepting wool

As the summer comes to an end, Ulster Wool are still busy receiving wool from producers across their network of collection centres in Northern Ireland.

This includes the new collection centre that was opened earlier in the year in County Down at Brian Hughes 66 Rathfriland Road, Hilltown, Newry, BT34 5YW premises.

Jayne Harkness-Bones, Joint Depot Manager at Ulster Wool said: “As a depot we handle approximately 1.2 million kilos of wool from 3,000 producers across Northern Ireland. It is therefore essential we continue to provide our producers with a high level of service and the collection centre structure is an effective and efficient way of achieving this.

“Following the retirement of Robert Magowan who’d provided producers with a high standard of service for many years, working together with Brian, we established a new collection centre in the area to ensure this service continued.

“Along with other collection sites within our network, producers can be assured of a high level of service in getting their wool off farm ready to be graded, packed and tested before the wool is sold at auction.”